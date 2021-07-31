Last updated on .From the section Olympics

McCormack (left) beat Walsh (right) in the final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Team GB's Pat McCormack is guaranteed at least a silver medal in the men's welterweight competition after Ireland's Aidan Walsh pulled out of their semi-final with an ankle injury.

They were due to fight on Sunday but McCormack goes into Tuesday's final.

A Team Ireland statement said Walsh sustained the injury during his quarter-final win over Mervin Clair.

Walsh's bronze medal is Ireland's 17th in boxing, more than 50% of all Olympics medals won by Team Ireland.

The statement added: "Walsh had initially hoped to compete and waited to give himself every opportunity to do so. However subsequent scans and medical reviews have now ruled out this possibility."

McCormack had beaten the Walsh in the semi-finals of the European qualifiers in June and has also enjoyed high profile wins against him in the first round of the 2019 World Championships and the final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.