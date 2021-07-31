Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrated several metres before the line

Elaine Thompson-Herah became the second-fastest woman in history as she beat fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to defend her Olympic 100m title.

The 29-year-old ran 10.61 seconds, just 0.12secs short of the world record set 33 years ago by American Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Shericka Jackson completed a Jamaican one-two-three in Tokyo with a time of 10.76, 0.02 behind Fraser-Pryce.

Great Britain's Daryll Neita finished eighth in 11.12.

However, team-mate Dina Asher-Smith failed to qualify for the final and then withdrew from the 200m after revealing she tore her hamstring earlier this month.

Thompson-Herah wins Jamaican shake-down

Fraser-Pryce, who qualified fastest for the final, found herself under pressure almost immediately from the gun as her usual whip-smart start did not fire as expected.

With the long-striding Thompson-Herah on her shoulder, Fraser-Pryce tensed up over the final 30 metres.

Thompson-Herah's lead was comfortable enough to salute the clock and photographers as she crossed the line in a time that matches Griffith-Joyner's second-fastest time.

It also sets a new Olympic record.

Thompson-Herah, who came third in the Jamaican trials earlier this year, relished her victory over her domestic rivals with silver little consolation to a grim-faced Fraser-Pryce.

