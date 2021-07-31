Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's world champion Dina Asher-Smith has pulled out of the Olympic 200m after revealing she tore her hamstring earlier this month.

The 25-year-old, who suffered the injury while at the British Championships, failed to make the 100m final after running 11.05 seconds in the semi-finals earlier on Saturday.

"It broke my heart because I am a competitor," a tearful Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.

"It is the Olympics but there are plenty other championships for me to come and kill."

More to follow.