Dina Asher-Smith lost out on an automatic spot in the final to Ajla del Ponte

Dina Asher-Smith failed to make the Olympic 100m final after clocking a below-par 11.05 seconds in her semi-final - but Great Britain team-mate Daryll Neita is through.

Asher-Smith, who ran 10.83 to take world silver at Doha 2019, was third behind Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah and Switzerland's Ajla del Ponte.

It left the 25-year-old needing a fastest loser spot to reach the final later on Saturday, but Neita took the final lane with a time of 11.00.

Asher-Smith missed her final warm-up event in July with a tight hamstring.

In Friday's heats, she ran 11.07 and it seemed like she was shrewdly preserving herself through later rounds. However, the semi-finals revealed she is well short of her best.

Asher-Smith made a solid start in the semi-final, but the world 200m champion's usual strength over the latter half of the race never emerged.

Neck and neck with Del Ponte, Asher-Smith could not summon a surge of speed to claim second.

A slew of fast times suggest that Asher-Smith would have struggled to make the podium even if firing on all cylinders.

Jamaican duo Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Thompson-Herah, world and Olympic champion respectively, were fastest into Saturday's final, which takes place at 13:50 BST, with times of 10.73 and 10.76.

Their compatriot Shericka Jackson and Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou both clocked 10.79 as they crossed the line together in the second of the three semi-finals.

While Asher-Smith will be missing, Team GB's Neita will line up in the final after qualifying by the slenderest of margins.

The 24-year-old, who finished third in the British Championships in Manchester in June, edged out Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle Lee Ahye by one thousandth of a second to secure her spot.

