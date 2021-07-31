Last updated on .From the section Olympics

The bronze was the first Olympic medal won by female athletes from Fiji

Great Britain's women's sevens side fell just short of a medal for the second Olympics in a row as a fast, strong Fiji squeezed out a 21-12 win in their bronze-medal match.

Fiji's Alowesi Nakoci scored two first-half tries, with Reapi Ulunisau adding a breakaway score after the break.

Megan Jones scored twice in reply, but ultimately an impressive Fiji proved too good.

Great Britain lost to Canada at the same stage of the Rio 2016 tournament.

Great Britain's men's side also finished fourth in their Tokyo campaign.

Both men's and women's sides lost their funding in August. Although a short-term deal with the National Lottery was agreed in December, their preparations have been badly disrupted through a series of Covid lockdowns.

While the Rugby Football Union and its Scottish and Welsh counterparts have all spoken of plans to continue a sevens programme, nothing has been confirmed beyond Tokyo 2020 with the sport part of the Commonwealth Games in less than a year's time.

Fiji will be part of that competition and showed that they will be a real contender for gold after an impressive end to this campaign.

They finished 10th in the last full World Sevens Series, but beat Rio bronze medallists in the pool stages, knocked out defending champions Australia in the last eight and took favourites New Zealand to extra time in their semi-final on their way to a medal in Tokyo.

Their bronze is Fiji's first female medal in Olympic history and follows their men's side successfully defending their Rio title earlier in the week.