Donegal's Mark English missed out on a semi-final berth in the men's 800m after finishing fourth in his heat on day eight of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Finn Valley AC man ran 1:46.75 to fall short of a top three place, that would have sent him through to the next round, by 0.16 seconds.

English's time was over two seconds slower than the Irish record he clocked in Castellon in June to book his place in Tokyo.

Elsewhere on Saturday Sarah Lavin finished seventh in her 100m hurdles heat.

With a time of 13.16, she missed out on the top four finish required to guarantee a place in Saturday's semi-finals.

There was disappointment for shooter Kirsty Hegarty and Great Britain team-mate Matthew Coward-Holley in mixed team trap qualifying.

The duo shot 143 of 150 to finish 10th, with Spain and San Marino each shooting 148 to advance to the final as Slovakia and the USA qualified for the bronze medal match.

Sailing team Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove's moved into 12th place in the 49er class in race 10, meaning they must make up two more places in the final two races if they are to reach the medal race.

In the eventing dressage Sarah Ennis and Woodcourt Garrison scored 38.10 to finish 50th.

Later on Saturday, Ireland's women's hockey team know they need to beat Great Britain in their final group match, beginning at 12:45 BST, if they are to reach the quarter-finals after India claimed a 4-3 win over South Africa.