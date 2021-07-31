Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Emma Wilson was making her Olympic debut for Great Britain

Great Britain's Emma Wilson celebrated a bronze medal on her Olympic debut in the women's windsurfing event at Tokyo 2020.

The 22-year-old was already guaranteed a medal after winning four of her 12 races heading into Saturday's final.

In a tense final leg, Wilson needed a boat between herself and China's Lu Yunxiu to claim silver, but her opponent stayed close and eventually took the gold medal.

Rio 2016 champion Charline Picon won the race to take silver.

More to follow.