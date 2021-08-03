Tokyo Olympics: Boxing - Men's Light results
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|DAVIS Keyshawn
|USA
|v
|BACHKOV Hovhannes
|ARM
|CRUZ Andy
|CUB
|v
|GARSIDE Harry
|AUS
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Name
|DAVIS Keyshawn
|USA
|4-1
|ROC
|MAMEDOV Gabil
|BACHKOV Hovhannes
|ARM
|5-0
|UZB
|ABDURAIMOV Elnur
|CRUZ Andy
|CUB
|4-1
|BRA
|de OLIVEIRA Wanderson
|SAFIULLIN Zakir
|KAZ
|2-3
|AUS
|GARSIDE Harry
Earlier rounds
Results from the round of 32 and round of 16 can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 website.