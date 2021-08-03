Tokyo Olympics: Boxing - Men's Light results

Semi-finals

NameCountryResultNameCountry
DAVIS KeyshawnUSAvBACHKOV HovhannesARM
CRUZ AndyCUBvGARSIDE HarryAUS

Quarter-finals

NameCountryResultCountryName
DAVIS KeyshawnUSA4-1ROCMAMEDOV Gabil
BACHKOV HovhannesARM5-0UZBABDURAIMOV Elnur
CRUZ AndyCUB4-1BRAde OLIVEIRA Wanderson
SAFIULLIN ZakirKAZ2-3AUSGARSIDE Harry

Earlier rounds

Results from the round of 32 and round of 16 can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 website. external-link

