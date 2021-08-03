Tokyo Olympics: Boxing - Men's Fly results

Semi-finals

NameCountryResultNameCountry
TANAKA RyomeiJPNvPAALAM CarloPHI
YAFAI GalalGBRvBIBOSSINOV SakenKAZ

Quarter-finals

NameCountryResultCountryName
MARTINEZ RIVAS Yuberjen HerneyCOL1-4JPNTANAKA Ryomei
ZOIROV ShakhobidinUZB0-4PHIPAALAM Carlo
VEITIA YosbanyCUB1-4GBRYAFAI Galal
ESCOBAR MASCUNANO GabrielESP2-3 KAZBIBOSSINOV Saken

Earlier rounds

Results from the round of 32 and round of 16 can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 website.external-link

