Tokyo Olympics: Boxing - Men's Fly results
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|TANAKA Ryomei
|JPN
|v
|PAALAM Carlo
|PHI
|YAFAI Galal
|GBR
|v
|BIBOSSINOV Saken
|KAZ
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Country
|Name
|MARTINEZ RIVAS Yuberjen Herney
|COL
|1-4
|JPN
|TANAKA Ryomei
|ZOIROV Shakhobidin
|UZB
|0-4
|PHI
|PAALAM Carlo
|VEITIA Yosbany
|CUB
|1-4
|GBR
|YAFAI Galal
|ESCOBAR MASCUNANO Gabriel
|ESP
|2-3
|KAZ
|BIBOSSINOV Saken
Earlier rounds
