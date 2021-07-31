Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Paul Casey birdied his final two holes on Saturday to move to 12 under par

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain's Paul Casey is two shots off the pace going into the final day of the men's golf, with American Xander Schauffele leading by one from Japan's Hideki Matsuyama at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ireland's Rory McIlroy is three back at 11 under par after a third-round 67.

Britain's Tommy Fleetwood shot a superb seven-under-par 64 to move to 10 under, alongside Ireland's Shane Lowry.

Casey double-bogeyed at 14 but finished with successive birdies to reach 12 under par on a stacked leaderboard.

That came after the 44-year-old carded four birdies on the front nine at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

World number five Schauffele also birdied the last for a three-under round of 68 that keeps the USA hopeful one clear in the gold medal position at 14 under par.

Fleetwood kept his medal hopes alive with his best round of the tournament so far, making nine birdies and two bogeys to move four shots off the lead.

"It has been my goal for a very long time and my Olympic dream is still alive, and that's a beautiful thing really," he told BBC Sport.

"Being at the Olympic Games, being around the athletes and having the support of Team GB, feeling like I am supporting them, it has been inspiring, it's been motivating, I have really loved it."

A number of players are well positioned to make their move in Sunday's final round, however, with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz at 12 under par and Colombian Sebastian Munoz, Chile's Mito Pereira and Austrian Sepp Straka all at 11 under.