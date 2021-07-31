Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Elliot Giles is the British indoor 800m record holder

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Sisters Cindy Sember and Tiffany Porter both qualified for the semi-finals of the women's 100m hurdles on a busy day of track and field heats at the Olympics on Saturday.

The British pair both finished fourth in their respective races to progress to Sunday's next stage in Tokyo.

Sember, who finished fourth at Rio 2016, ruptured her Achilles in in 2017 and the 26-year-old had to learn to walk again, while Porter, 33, became a mother in 2019.

Team GB's Elliot Giles, 27, Daniel Rowden, 23, Jessica Turner, 25, and Harry Coppell, 25, also progressed in their respective events.

Coppell, who smashed his teeth after a bar fell on his face in training, will compete in Tuesday's pole vault final (11:20 BST) after emerging from his qualifying event.

British indoor record holder Giles, who suffered temporary brain damage and back and knee injuries in a motorbike crash at the age of 19, reached the semi-finals of the 800m after clocking a time of one minute 44.49 seconds.

He is joined in the next stage by Daniel Rowden, who finished second in his heat, but Oliver Dustin did not make it after finishing sixth out of eight in his race.

Dustin, 20, refused to blame his disruptive build-up for failing to progress. Traces of cocaine were initially found in a drug test sample, putting his Games in jeopardy, but anti-doping authorities accepted there had been cross-contamination and he was free to compete.

"It was a massive injustice against me and, as an athlete, that's the last thing you expect to happen," said Dustin. "But I am much stronger for it and it's taught me a lot about the sport. I'm going to be here for a long time."

Turner reached Monday's 400m hurdles semi-finals after clocking 56.83 in her heat.

"Honestly, it was such a bad race. It was very rusty," said Turner.

Jessie Knight fell on the first bend of her heat in the same event, while Meghan Beesley came seventh and did not progress.