Lauren Price is the reigning world champion and won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Great Britain's Lauren Price is guaranteed at least an Olympic bronze medal after a dominant performance in the middleweight boxing quarter-finals.

The Olympic debutant, 27, won 5-0 over Panama's Atheyna Bylon on Saturday and will face Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands in Friday's semi-finals.

Price is the number one seed having won gold at the 2019 World Championships and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"I can't put into words what it means to me," the Welsh boxer told the BBC.

"It was my dream since eight years of age to get to an Olympic Games. I never thought I would get here, let alone win a medal."

Price is the fourth member of GB's boxing team for Tokyo 2020 to guarantee a medal.

"I am glad that is out of the way now and I can look forward to the next one," she added.

"I know I am not finished yet, I have got to go on now and change the colour [of the medal].

"We have a great team behind us. That is the fourth medal now for us so it shows that Team GB boxing, the whole of UK Sport and, of course, lottery funding - if it wasn't for them and people at home who buy tickets, we wouldn't be here."