Simone Biles has pulled out of Sunday's vault and uneven bars gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The four-time Olympic champion, 24, withdrew from Tuesday's women's team final as well as Thursday's individual all-around final saying she had to focus on her mental health.

The American is yet to decide if she will compete in the floor (2 August) and balance beam (3 August) finals.

A US Gymnastics statement said Biles would "continue to be evaluated daily".

It added: "After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars.

"MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth-highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the US alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second-highest score.

"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances."

