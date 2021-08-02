Tokyo Olympics: Judo - Mixed Team results

Final

Country Result Country Japan 1-4 France

Bronze Medal B

Country Result Country Israel 4-1 Russia Olympic Committee

Bronze Medal A

Country Result Country Germany 4-2 Netherlands

Semi-finals

Country Result Country Japan 4-0 Russia Olympic Committee France 4-0 Netherlands

Repechage

Country Result Country Germany 4-2 Mongolia Israel 4-2 Brazil

Quarter-finals

Country Result Country Japan 4-2 Germany France 4-3 Israel Russia Olympic Committee 4-2 Mongolia Brazil 2-4 Netherlands