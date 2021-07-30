Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Sprinter Blessing Okagbare is out of the Tokyo Olympics after being suspended for failing a drugs test.

The Nigerian - a rival to Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith - had won her 100m heat on Friday and was due to race in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said the 32-year-old had tested positive for a human growth hormone following an out-of-competition test on 19 July.

The AIU said external-link Okagbare was notified of her provisional suspension on Saturday.

