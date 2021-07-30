Tokyo Olympics: Triathlon mixed relay gold for Learmonth, Brownlee, Taylor-Brown & Yee

Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown congratulate Alex Yee at the finish line after Britain claimed gold
Great Britain's Jessica Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee produced a superb performance to win gold in the inaugural triathlon mixed relay event at an Olympic Games.

It means it is a triumphant Games farewell for Brownlee, who secured his first gold in his third and final Olympics after the 31-year-old announced in June he was "ready for a new challenge".

Britain's seventh gold in Tokyo came after a dramatic finale, Yee pulling clear in the 2km run to cross the finishing line in first having been briefly overtaken in the bike stage by France's Vincent Luis.

Britain finished 14 seconds ahead of the United States, while France claimed the bronze medal.

"I was pretty scared taking over because the three before me had done the perfect race," Yee, silver medallist in the men's individual race, told BBC Sport.

After an excellent first leg from Learmonth, Brownlee broke away from the pack and individual silver medallist Taylor-Brown and Yee maintained the advantage to secure Britain's third triathlon medal of the week.

Having claimed bronze in London nine years ago and silver in Rio behind his brother Alistair, Brownlee finished fifth in the individual race on Monday.

But he played an important role key role as Britain clinched gold.

"The Olympics, I've completed it," said Brownlee.

"It feels absolutely amazing. It's my third Olympics and I finally walk away with gold.

"We knew coming into this race there was a lot of pressure on us, we all had to race very well and do everything right and that's what we did."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by kezart, today at 01:28

    This was a fantastic event to watch. So proud of all 4 of them. All the hard work and training these guys put in paid off brilliantly. Was on the edge of my seat all through it. Made my night.

  • Comment posted by Hobiecat, today at 01:27

    Oh my lord, heart rate went through the roof during the last cycle stage! What a race, great to see all the athletes congratulating each other, well done GB!

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 01:26

    Wow just wow, all 4 were awesome

  • Comment posted by Just Saying, today at 01:22

    On well done the four of them, so so exciting to watch and so proud of them 🏊🚴🏃🏆

  • Comment posted by Elliot, today at 01:19

    My favourite event of the Olympics so far!
    Let's hope this event is here to stay!

    • Reply posted by ItsOnlyAGame, today at 01:29

      ItsOnlyAGame replied:
      Loving all the mixed relays. I slightly prefer the swimming medley as there’s a bit more in the tactics, but def a great addition to the Olympics 😀

  • Comment posted by deano123, today at 01:18

    Well done, sterling performance.

  • Comment posted by sabira, today at 01:16

    Outstanding

  • Comment posted by Tricky, today at 01:16

    That was so beautiful to watch, here's the real Fantastic Four.

  • Comment posted by GOAT, today at 01:15

    YEEEEEEE

  • Comment posted by Ace21, today at 01:14

    Brilliant addition to the Olympics, the relay had everything, great to see all 4 get Gold, Brownlee finally getting a gold after everything he has done for the sport, Jess Learmomth had such a good first leg, she needs to realise how amazing she is and Yee and Taylor-Brown two getting a gold, silver double, amazing and inspiring, what the Olympics is about!

  • Comment posted by Naughtylibrarian, today at 01:14

    Fantastic and very exciting. Well done to GB and the other teams - what bottle from Yee

  • Comment posted by ummagumma, today at 01:13

    Further, Faster, Forget it!
    Sport achievement is an individual claim.
    To get a medal only because other teams had fewer weak links than yours does absolutely nothing !

    • Reply posted by RJS, today at 01:23

      RJS replied:
      I pity you.

  • Comment posted by Aligee, today at 01:12

    Perfection.

  • Comment posted by stresseddad, today at 01:11

    Brilliant team performance. Congratulations.

  • Comment posted by RJS, today at 01:11

    Bravo! What a fabulous team effort! Nerves of steel! Noticeable that Brownlee and Yee are not as "bulked" up as most of the other male competitors, which must work to their advantage.

    • Reply posted by Aligee, today at 01:15

      Aligee replied:
      Balanced physique.

  • Comment posted by Elmo, today at 01:11

    Great race, great layout !! But I will never underestimate big leads again... 20 seconds gaps closed, 30 second gaps closed... France were nowhere halfway through and nearly won it... Constantly opened up and closed from all sorts of teams... Amazing from everyone... Especially to Yee for holding his bottle when the French caught him... That burst to stay with him won that race !!

  • Comment posted by Beetroot, today at 01:11

    Fantastic result for GB but also a great addition to the Olympic program from an entertainment perspective. Short format race with ups and downs and an exciting watch.

  • Comment posted by Princeofthieves, today at 01:11

    Superb performance from GB in a fantastic event and brilliant addition to the Olympics! Great to see such camaraderie between the team and congratulations from Vicky Holland, Alistair Brownlee, and Non Stanford on the sidelines

  • Comment posted by philip, today at 01:11

    Well done team. That was the best watch of these Olympics. Fantastic entertainment and so much effort put in by the quartet

  • Comment posted by Moz, today at 01:10

    Bugger me that was nerve wracking but great to watch! Got to get the heart rate down and try to sleep now!

