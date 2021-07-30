Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain finished their five pool games with two wins, two draws and one defeat

Great Britain will face India in the men's hockey quarter-finals in Tokyo after a 2-2 draw with Belgium.

Both sides had already qualified for the last eight going into their last pool game, with world champions Belgium top of Pool B with a 100% record.

GB twice led through Rupert Shipperley and Liam Ansell, only for Tom Boon and Thomas Briels to draw Belgium level.

The two sides were then happy to play out a draw, meaning GB came third in Pool B and avoided in-form Australia.

The Pool A winners will face the Netherlands in Sunday's quarter-finals.

Belgium will take on Spain while Pool B runners-up Germany will play Argentina.