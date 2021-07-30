Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Eilish McColgan trailed in 10th in her heat in Tokyo

Eilish McColgan feels she "let myself and my family down" after failing to qualify for the Olympic 5,000m final after being clipped by opponents.

The 30-year-old Scot had been tipped to do "amazing things" by mother Liz, who had won 10,000m gold at the 1991 World Championships in the same stadium.

But she faded badly heading into the final lap to finish 10th.

"It was a dream season up until today and today was obviously so far off where I was," McColgan said.

"It's 40 seconds slower than my best this year, so obviously I'm disappointed."

McColgan, who finished 13th in the last Olympics in Rio, travelled to Tokyo with high hopes.

She broke Paula Radcliffe's 17-year-old 5,000m British record - with the seventh fastest time this year - in finishing fourth at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo earlier this summer.

"Literally, from when the gun went to the last 600, I was just getting clipped all the time," McColgan told BBC Sport. "I have to be more aware because I'm so tall - my legs clip everyone's hands - but it just kept happening.

"It is partly my fault for being in the wrong position, but I tried to speak to them and say 'stop clipping me'. I thought I was going to go down and panicked.

"I tried to keep it going, but I just had nothing - I don't know if just mentally I just switched off because I had lost that bit of ground."

McColgan goes in the 10,000m next Saturday and is hoping to make amends.

Her best time this year at that distance is only the 19th fastest in the world, but says she "felt comfortable" despite the humid conditions.

"I just need to learn from that now," she added. "I know I'm in good shape to do well here. This is not the way I wanted my Olympics to start and mentally I just need to get ready for another day."