Teddy Riner
Teddy Riner has won 10 world titles
French judo great Teddy Riner failed in his bid to win a record-equalling third successive Olympic heavyweight gold medal as he picked up bronze.

The 10-time world champion had hoped to match Japanese Tadahiro Nomura's feat.

But he lost to Russian world number one Tamerlan Bashaev in the quarter-finals in Tokyo before coming through repechage to contest the bronze medal.

He appeared confused by a video review decision in the bout against Bashaev and did not speak to the media later.

Instead, his coach Laurent Calleja told French television: "We did not come to get a bronze medal; we came for gold."

Riner went on to beat Brazilian Rafael Silva and Japan's Hisayoshi Harasawa to win a fourth Olympic medal in a row after also picking up bronze at Beijing 2008.

Riner, 32, has dominated judo for more than a decade, enjoying a 154-bout unbeaten run from September 2010 to February 2020.

Before these Olympics he said it was "highly likely" that he would compete at his home Games in Paris in 2024.

