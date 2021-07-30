Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain beat Kenya in the pool stages and then the USA in the quarter-finals on Friday

Great Britain beat the USA 21-12 to reach the semi-finals of the women's rugby sevens and keep their Olympic medal hopes alive in Tokyo.

They face the winners of France versus China in the last four, while Fiji meet New Zealand in the other semi-final.

Jasmine Joyce got GB off to a superb start as she crossed in the opening minute and Abbie Brown doubled their advantage heading into half-time.

Joyce added GB's third converted try to make it 21-0 before the USA responded.

Kristi Kirshe crossed and Naya Tapper then went over at the finish for the American team but they could not make up the deficit.

"We had to stay in it," said Brown. "We were backing each other up and we didn't let them go. We are all about heart and desire - I am so proud of everyone."

The GB team had earlier beaten Kenya 31-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals at Tokyo Stadium.