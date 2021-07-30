Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Lawrence Okoye left athletics in 2013 to pursue a career in NFL

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain's Lawrence Okoye failed to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 discus final after three foul throws in qualifying on his return to the sport.

Okoye, 29, finished bottom of the leaderboard with three no-throws at the Olympic Stadium.

It was the British champion's first major individual competition since he finished 12th at London 2012.

In 2013, he took time away from the sport to pursue a career in the NFL and signed for the San Francisco 49ers.

Okoye initially said he intended to carry on with the discus and aim for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

But he subsequently decided to switch to American football and impressed scouts despite never having played the sport.

His new career did not work out, however, and after spells with seven teams he returned to track and field in 2019.

Despite spending seven years out of the circle, Okoye said heading into the Tokyo Games he was "physically superior now to in 2012" and credited American football for aiding him.

He was Britain's only entry in the discus in Tokyo, and shared his disappointment with track and field team-mates Zak Seddon and Phil Norman, who failed to qualify for the final of the 3,000m steeplechase.