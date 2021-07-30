Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Alexander Zverev will face Russian Karen Khachanov in Sunday's final

Novak Djokovic's hopes of winning a 'golden Grand Slam' are over after he lost to Alexander Zverev in the Olympic semi-finals.

Serb Djokovic, the world number one, was bidding to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal in the same year.

But German Zverev, 24, came from a set down to win 1-6 6-3 6-1 at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo.

The fourth seed will meet Russian Karen Khachanov in Sunday's final.

