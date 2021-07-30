Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's Bryony Page claimed her second Olympic medal as she won bronze in the women's trampolining final.

The Rio 2016 silver medallist, 30, qualified with the third-best overall score and took the lead in the final with a score of 55.735.

With two athletes to go, that secured a medal, and the next routine saw China's Zhu Xueying go clear with 56.635.

And that proved enough for gold as team-mate Liu Lingling had to settle for silver after scoring 56.350.

Zhu is ranked as the world number two behind Liu, while Page is sixth.

Her team-mate Laura Gallagher, 32, failed to reach the final after being unable to finish her second routine in qualifying.