Aron Baynes played in Australia's opening two wins against Nigeria and Italy

Australian basketball player Aron Baynes was ruled out of the rest of the Tokyo Olympics after slipping in the bathroom and aggravating a neck injury.

Forward Baynes, who scored 14 points in as many minutes in Australia's 86-83 win over Italy, will be sidelined for several weeks, according to Team Australia chief Ian Chesterman.

"He did suffer an injury during the match [against Italy] on court and then he had a slip in the bathroom and suffered more injury," an Australian team doctor said.

The 34-year-old's injury is a big setback for Australia, who are top of Group B after winning their opening two matches and are aiming to win an Olympic medal in the event for the first time after four fourth-placed finishes.