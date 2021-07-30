Tokyo Olympics: Swimming - Men's 4x100m Medley Relay results

Heat One

RankCountry Time
1Italy3:30.02 Q
2China3:31.72 Q
3Australia3:32.08 Q
4United States3:32.29 Q
5Canada3:32.37 Q
6Poland3:32.62
7Belarus3:34.82
8Hungary3:34.91

Heat Two

RankCountry Time
1Great Britain3:31.47 Q
2ROC3:31.66 Q
3Japan3:32.02 Q
4France3:33.41
5Germany3:34.08
6Greece3:36.28
BrazilDSQ
LithuaniaDSQ

Q = qualified for final

DSQ = Disqualified

