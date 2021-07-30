Tokyo Olympics: Swimming - Men's 4x100m Medley Relay results
Heat One
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|Italy
|3:30.02 Q
|2
|China
|3:31.72 Q
|3
|Australia
|3:32.08 Q
|4
|United States
|3:32.29 Q
|5
|Canada
|3:32.37 Q
|6
|Poland
|3:32.62
|7
|Belarus
|3:34.82
|8
|Hungary
|3:34.91
Heat Two
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|1
|Great Britain
|3:31.47 Q
|2
|ROC
|3:31.66 Q
|3
|Japan
|3:32.02 Q
|4
|France
|3:33.41
|5
|Germany
|3:34.08
|6
|Greece
|3:36.28
|Brazil
|DSQ
|Lithuania
|DSQ
Q = qualified for final
DSQ = Disqualified