Shriever's future was thrown into question when UK Sport announced it would not be funding any GB women in the run-up to Tokyo

Britain's Bethany Shriever won gold in the women's BMX racing final, moments after team-mate Kye Whyte claimed the nation's first Olympic medal in the event with silver in the men's.

Shriever, 22, was lifted into the air by Whyte as the pair celebrated their historic achievements in Tokyo.

After needing crowdfunding to be able to go to Japan, Shriever held off two-time champion Mariana Pajon to win.

In the men's, Whyte was 0.114 seconds behind Dutch rider Niek Kimmann.

"Honestly, I'm in shock. To even be here is an achievement in itself," said Shriever.

"To make a final is another achievement in itself. To win a medal, let alone a gold medal, I'm over the moon.

"It wasn't my goal - results are out of our control. To keep to my routine and keep cool around the track, I managed to hold and earn the win. It is crazy."

Whyte, 22, has fought back from serious injury to earn his place on the Olympic podium.

Dubbed the Prince of Peckham, the Londoner looked stunned as he celebrated with his family back home on a video screen at trackside.

