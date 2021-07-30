Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Bethany Shriever claimed a thrilling BMX gold moments after Kye Whyte took silver as Duncan Scott continued Team GB's medal streak in the pool in Tokyo.

Whyte's silver in the men's race was Britain's first at an Olympic Games, and a first gold quickly followed through Shriever in the women's event.

Scott added to his own haul with silver in the men's 200m medley while Luke Greenbank took 200m backstroke bronze.

The men's eight won bronze as GB finished with two rowing medals.

It is GB's lowest rowing medal tally at a Games since they won two at Atlanta 1996, and the first time they have not won at least one gold since 1980.

Friday brings the start of the athletics schedule in Tokyo, with Dina Asher-Smith qualifying second in her opening 100m heat.

From crowdfund to Olympic gold

Shriever had to fund her own qualification campaign after UK Sport cut its support for her event after Rio 2016, and two years ago she said she needed to raise a "worrying" £50,000 through crowdfunding.

The 22-year-old, who also worked part-time as a teaching assistant to cover training costs, held off two-time Olympic champion Mariana Pajon from Colombia to win on her Olympic debut.

"Honestly, I'm in shock. To even be here is an achievement in itself," said Shriever.

"To make a final is another achievement in itself. To win a medal, let alone a gold medal, I'm over the moon."

Shriever's gold means GB become the third country, after France and the Netherlands, to win in all four cycling disciplines - BMX, mountain bike, road and track.

It came moments after 22-year-old Whyte claimed silver, finishing 0.114 seconds behind Dutchman Niek Kimmann.

Nicknamed the Prince of Peckham, Whyte has fought back from serious injury to earn his place on the Olympic podium.

Great Scott eyes GB history

Although Scott again narrowly missed out on a first individual Olympic gold medal, finishing 0.28 seconds behind China's Wang Shun, he claimed a third medal in Tokyo.

The Scot, 24, added to his 4x200m freestyle relay gold and 200m freestyle silver.

With the men's 4x100m medley to come this weekend, he could become the first first British Olympian to win four medals at a single Games.

"It was always going to be tight and always going to be exciting. I am really happy with the swim," he told BBC Sport.

Scott's silver medal came shortly after Greenbank took bronze in the 200m backstroke, describing his first Olympic medal as a "dream come true".

The 23-year-old touched home in 1:54.72. Russian Evgeny Rylov won gold with an Olympic record 1:53.27, while USA's Ryan Murphy took silver.

"It is amazing," Greenbank told BBC Sport. "I am so happy - over the moon and a bit lost for words, I am not going to lie."