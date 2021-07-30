Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's Ben Whittaker and Pat McCormack are both guaranteed Olympic medals after winning their respective quarter-final fights on Friday.

Whittaker edged a 3-2 split decision win against Keno Machado of Brazil to progress to the light-heavyweight last four.

McCormack, meanwhile, beat Uzbekistan's Bobo Baturov via a split decision (4-1) to reach the welterweight semi-final.

It means both will leave Tokyo with at least a bronze medal.

There could be more medals in boxing for Britain, with Caroline Dubois one win away from securing one of them after a split-decision win over USA's Rashida Ellis to reach the women's lightweight quarter-finals.

Whittaker, from West Bromwich, will return to the ring on Sunday to fight for a place in the gold medal round.

"It was difficult, you never want to look too far ahead but I can't help myself," Whittaker told BBC Sport.

"The people on my side of the draw are big swingers - I'm a confident, arrogant lad but I won't lie - when I came out my belly was doing flips, my legs were gone, but as soon as the bell went it went away.

"It doesn't matter if it was split or unanimous - a win's a win."

Whittaker now has his sights set on returning home with an Olympic title, adding: "I want to come back with the gold medal and become the mayor of Wolverhampton and call all the shots."