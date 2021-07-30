Tokyo Olympics: Fencing - Men's Épée Team results

Gold Medal Match

CountryResultCountry
JPNvROC

Bronze Medal Match

CountryResultCountry
KORvCHN

Team Placement 5-6

CountryResultCountry
FRAvUKR

Team Placement 7-8

CountryResultCountry
ITAvSUI

Semi-finals

Country ResultCountry
JPN45-38KOR
CHN38-45ROC

Classifications 5-8

Country Result Country
ITA39-45UKR
FRA45-37SUI

Quarter-finals

Country Result Country
FRA44-45JPN
KOR44-39SUI
UKR35-45CHN
ITA34-45ROC

Round of 16

CountryResultCountry
USA39-45JPN

