Tokyo Olympics: Fencing - Men's Épée Team results
Gold Medal Match
|Country
|Result
|Country
|JPN
|v
|ROC
Bronze Medal Match
|Country
|Result
|Country
|KOR
|v
|CHN
Team Placement 5-6
|Country
|Result
|Country
|FRA
|v
|UKR
Team Placement 7-8
|Country
|Result
|Country
|ITA
|v
|SUI
Semi-finals
|Country
|Result
|Country
|JPN
|45-38
|KOR
|CHN
|38-45
|ROC
Classifications 5-8
|Country
|Result
|Country
|ITA
|39-45
|UKR
|FRA
|45-37
|SUI
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Result
|Country
|FRA
|44-45
|JPN
|KOR
|44-39
|SUI
|UKR
|35-45
|CHN
|ITA
|34-45
|ROC
Round of 16
|Country
|Result
|Country
|USA
|39-45
|JPN