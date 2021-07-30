Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Duncan Scott's silver-medal winning time of 1:55.28 is a new British record

Duncan Scott won his third medal of the Tokyo Olympics and Great Britain's sixth in the pool with silver in the men's 200m individual medley.

The 24-year-old pushed hard late on but finished 0.28 seconds behind winner Wang Shun of China.

Switzerland's Jeremy Desplanches took the bronze medal.

With the men's 4x100m medley to come this weekend, Scott could become the first British Olympian to win four medals at a single Games.

This was his fourth Olympic silver after winning two at Rio 2016 and the disappointment of just missing out on gold was clear as he turned away from the scoreboard at the end of the race.

"Credit to everyone in the race," Scott told BBC Sport. "It was always going to be tight and always going to be exciting. I am really happy with the swim, just not quite there.

"My first proper international medal in that event and a big personal best too. I have to hold my head up high."