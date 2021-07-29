Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Thornley won silver in the women's singles scull at the 2017 World Championships

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain's 2020 Olympic rowing frustration continued as Vicky Thornley was edged out of a medal despite a late push in the women's single scull.

The 33-year-old Welsh rower finished 0.67 seconds behind Austria's Magdalena Lobnig in the race for bronze.

Thornley, who won silver with Katherine Grainger in Rio 2016's double sculls, was bidding to become the first British woman to claim a medal in the event.

Britain have now finished fourth in six events at the Sea Forest Waterway.

New Zealand's Emma Twigg cruised to gold in the single scull, with Hannah Prakatsen, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, taking silver.

"She left herself too much to do, but I think that was Vicky Thornley's best race in the whole regatta," said two-time Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell.

Grainger, in her role as an analyst for BBC television, said she was "so, so proud" of her former rowing partner.

"A lot of people wouldn't have expected her to get to the final, necessarily," said the five-time medallist.

"Although it is a fourth - again - that is history made. It is the highest any female scull has come at the Olympic Games."

More to follow.