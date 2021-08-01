Ciara Mageean reached the semi-finals of the 1,500m at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Ireland's 1500m hopeful Ciara Mageean has revealed a calf injury hampered her preparations after she failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Mageean, 29, faded on the final lap of the first heat and slipped down the order to 10th with a time of 4:07.29.

The 29-year-old ended up outside the time required to repeat her semi-final appearance from the Rio games in 2016.

"I picked up a little bit of a niggle and I wonder if that took a little edge off," she said after her race.

Immediately after her heat and with the chance of reaching the semi-finals as a fastest qualifier still a possibility, Mageean said she wasn't "one for sharing the troubles that arise and the toughness."

However when her qualifying hopes ended, it was revealed that the Portaferry athlete had torn a calf muscle just eight days prior to the race and had only been lightly running in the build-up to the heats.

Mageean refused to blame the injury for her early exit, which ended her hopes of going one better than Rio and matching her superb performance in the 1500m final at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

"Anybody who's seen me racing over the last number of years knows that I'm a tough competitor, I know I am, and whenever I put my Irish vest on I raise my game, and that was sub-par for me today," added Mageean.

"I'm not happy with that, to be perfectly honest. I put myself in the race at the front and it went out hard, but not too hard.

"I just didn't have it in the last burn-up, which I'm pretty annoyed about.

"I was like in my head, 'keep your form, keep strong'. I tried my best but it wasn't good enough to be in that top six."

On top of the 200m, Phil Healy competed in the 4x400m mixed relayed and has the 400m to come

There was also disappointment for 20-year-old Sarah Healy in the 1500m heats as she finished in 11th position and failed to progress to the semi-finals on her Olympic debut.

In her Women's 200m Heat, Cork athlete Phil Healy produced a season's best performance of 23.21 to finish fifth in her heat, which also featured recently-crowned 100m champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica.

However, her time left her three places outside of a time qualifier position and she returns to the track tomorrow for round one of the 400m.