In her bid to become one of Great Britain's track medallists in Tuesday's 800m final, Jemma Reekie has been taking advice from one of the greats.

The 23-year-old Scot was just six when Kelly Holmes produced one of the country's iconic Olympic moments by winning gold in both the 800m and 1500m in Athens in 2004.

Reekie's not going for double gold. But emulating Holmes' 800 glory is her target.

"The first Olympics I remember was London 2012 but I've watched Kelly's races back and learned a lot from her," Reekie said.

"I've definitely chatted to her over the past year and when I came into the senior rankings and ran fast.

"Before that I wasn't even doing 800m but it's been really nice to have her support. I really respect her and look up to her as well, so it's been amazing."

Reekie's rise to medal contention in the 800m is worth recounting. She became the European under-23 champion at 800 and 1500m in 2019, and has attacked the senior ranks in the same spirit, with two Diamond League victories to her name last year.

She shares a flat, and coach Andy Young, with Laura Muir, but rather than be intimidated by the pedigree of her friend and rival, Reekie has kicked on and pushed her all the way.

Holmes and Muir are the only Britons to have run faster over 800m than Reekie's 1 minute 56.96 seconds in Monaco earlier this month. And eclipsing Holmes' 26-year-old record is another target.

"It's been on my mind for the past two years," she said. "It's something I would really love to break, but you have got to respect how well she has done as well.

"She was an amazing athlete. It's definitely on my mind but it's going to be hard work to get it."

'I'm always trying to learn'

Middle distance running often comes down to tactics - when to make your move, whose path to follow and whose to ignore.

Her timed finish in her semi-final on Saturday, when she finished second behind Natoya Goule of Jamaica, showed her appetite for learning, after she was overtaken late on by Keely Hodgkinson in the British trials.

At just 23 and at her first Olympics, Reekie will not be the most experienced athlete in the final but hopes her obsession with racing pays off.

"I've watched every distance race from London 2012, from 800m to 10k, male and female," she said.

"I love watching athletics and I'm always trying to learn. I'm always trying to guess what people's strengths are and if they have gone too early, too late. I'm trying to learn as much as I can, especially ahead of this year.

"I know I'm in amazing shape but it's an Olympic final and I've got to race it smart even though I'm in good shape.

"I'm not under-23s anymore and I can't afford to make mistakes, so I'll just go out there and do my best on the day and hopefully I'll come away with a medal."