Tokyo Olympics: Swimming - Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay results
Heat One
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Qualified
|1
|Great Britain
|3:38.75
|Q
|2
|United States
|3:41.02
|Q
|3
|Netherlands
|3:43.25
|Q
|4
|Germany
|3:44.19
|5
|Canada
|3:46.54
|6
|Brazil
|3:46.74
|7
|Hungary
|3:47.15
|8
|Poland
|DSQ
Heat Two
|Rank
|Country
|Time
|Qualified
|1
|China
|3:42.29
|Q
|2
|Australia
|3:42.35
|Q
|3
|Italy
|3:42.65
|Q
|4
|Russian Olympic Committee
|3:43.73
|Q
|5
|Israel
|3:43.94
|Q
|6
|Japan
|3:44.15
|7
|Greece
|3:44.77
|8
|Belarus
|3:46.35