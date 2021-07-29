Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

American Sunisa Lee took gymnastics all-around gold at the Olympics as defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands after withdrawing to prioritise her mental health.

The 18-year-old, who helped USA win team silver on Tuesday, finished on 57.433.

Rebeca Andrade's 57.298 saw her claim silver - Brazil's first ever women's gymnastics medal at the Games.

The Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova took bronze.

More to follow.