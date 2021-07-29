Tokyo Olympics: Boxing - Women's Flyweight results
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|PETECIO Nesthy
|PHI
|v
|TESTA Irma
|ITA
|ARTINGSTALL Karriss
|GBR
|v
|IRIE Sena
|JPN
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|PHI
|PETECIO Nesthy
|5-0
|ARIAS CASTANEDA Yeni Marcela
|COL
|CAN
|VEYRE Caroline
|0-5
|TESTA Irma
|ITA
|GBR
|ARTINGSTALL Karriss
|2-3
|NICOLSON Skye
|AUS
|ROU
|NECHITA Maria Claudia
|2-3
|IRIE Sena
|JPN
Earlier Rounds
