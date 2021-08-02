Tokyo Olympics: Boxing - Men's Super Heavyweight Results

Semi-Finals

NameCountryResultNameCountry
CLARKE FrazerGBRvJALOLOV BakhodirUZB
TORREZ JR RichardUSAvKUNKABAYEV KamshybekKAZ

Quarter-finals

NameCountryResultNameCountry
JALOLOV BakhodirUZB5-0KUMAR SatishIND
CLARKE FrazerGBRbt (DSQ)ALIEV MouradFRA
TORREZ JR RichardUSA4-1PERO DainierCUB
VERIASOV IvanROC1-4KUNKABAYEV KamshybekKAZ

DSQ = Disqualified

Earlier Rounds

Results from the Round of 32 and Round of 16 can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 website.external-link

