Tokyo Olympics: Boxing - Men's Super Heavyweight Results
Semi-Finals
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|CLARKE Frazer
|GBR
|v
|JALOLOV Bakhodir
|UZB
|TORREZ JR Richard
|USA
|v
|KUNKABAYEV Kamshybek
|KAZ
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|JALOLOV Bakhodir
|UZB
|5-0
|KUMAR Satish
|IND
|CLARKE Frazer
|GBR
|bt (DSQ)
|ALIEV Mourad
|FRA
|TORREZ JR Richard
|USA
|4-1
|PERO Dainier
|CUB
|VERIASOV Ivan
|ROC
|1-4
|KUNKABAYEV Kamshybek
|KAZ
DSQ = Disqualified
Earlier Rounds
