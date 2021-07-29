Tokyo Olympics: Australian athletics team isolating after close contact with Covid-19 case
Last updated on .From the section Olympics
|Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC
|Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.
Multiple members of the Australian athletics team are isolating after coming into close contact with a positive Covid-19 case.
More to follow.