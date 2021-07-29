Tokyo Olympics: Judo - Men's -100kg results
Final
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
Bronze medal contest
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
Semi-Finals
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|FONSECA Jorge
|POR
|v
|CHO Guham
|KOR
|LIPARTELIANI Varlam
|GEO
|v
|WOLF Aaron
|JPN
Repechage Contest
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|ELNAHAS Shady
|CAN
|v
|PALTCHIK Peter
|ISR
|ILIASOV Niiaz
|ROC
|v
|FREY Karl-Richard
|GER
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Result
|Name
|Country
|LIPARTELIANI Varlam
|GEO
|bt
|ELNAHAS Shady
|CAN
|WOLF Aaron
|JPN
|bt
|PALTCHIK Peter
|ISR
|FONSECA Jorge
|POR
|bt
|ILIASOV Niiaz
|ROC
|CHO Guham
|KOR
|bt
|FREY Karl-Richard
|GER
Earlier Rounds
Results from the Elimination Round of 32 and 16 can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 website.