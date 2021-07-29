Tokyo Olympics: Judo - Men's -100kg results

Final

NameCountryResultNameCountry

Bronze medal contest

NameCountryResultNameCountry

Semi-Finals

NameCountryResultNameCountry
FONSECA JorgePORvCHO GuhamKOR
LIPARTELIANI VarlamGEOvWOLF AaronJPN

Repechage Contest

NameCountryResultNameCountry
ELNAHAS ShadyCANvPALTCHIK PeterISR
ILIASOV NiiazROCvFREY Karl-RichardGER

Quarter-finals

NameCountryResultNameCountry
LIPARTELIANI VarlamGEObtELNAHAS ShadyCAN
WOLF AaronJPNbtPALTCHIK PeterISR
FONSECA JorgePORbtILIASOV NiiazROC
CHO GuhamKORbtFREY Karl-RichardGER

Earlier Rounds

Results from the Elimination Round of 32 and 16 can be found on the official Tokyo 2020 website.external-link

