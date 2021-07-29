Tokyo Olympics: Judo - Men's -100kg results

Final

Name Country Result Name Country

Bronze medal contest

Name Country Result Name Country

Semi-Finals

Name Country Result Name Country FONSECA Jorge POR v CHO Guham KOR LIPARTELIANI Varlam GEO v WOLF Aaron JPN

Repechage Contest

Name Country Result Name Country ELNAHAS Shady CAN v PALTCHIK Peter ISR ILIASOV Niiaz ROC v FREY Karl-Richard GER

Quarter-finals

Name Country Result Name Country LIPARTELIANI Varlam GEO bt ELNAHAS Shady CAN WOLF Aaron JPN bt PALTCHIK Peter ISR FONSECA Jorge POR bt ILIASOV Niiaz ROC CHO Guham KOR bt FREY Karl-Richard GER

Earlier Rounds