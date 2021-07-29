Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Ireland won their first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy triumphed in the lightweight men's double sculls.

Regarded as the favourites, O'Donovan and McCarthy created history by winning Ireland's first Olympic rowing gold.

The reigning world and European champions broke away from closest challengers Germany in the home stretch to win in six minutes and 6.43 seconds.

Italy finished a distant third to take bronze.

O'Donovan, 27, now has a gold medal to go with the silver he won at Rio 2016 alongside older brother Gary, who is a reserve team member after missing out to 24-year-old McCarthy.