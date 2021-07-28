Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Helen Glover's return to rowing did not have a fairytale finish as the mother-of-three and Polly Swann finished fourth in the Olympic women's pair.

Glover, 35, was aiming to become the first British woman to win gold medals at three Olympics.

She was the first mother to make the nation's Olympic rowing team and gave birth to twins last year.

"They just missed the podium but they will be incredibly proud," said 2012 gold medallist Dame Katherine Grainger.

"They took on an enormous challenge and there will be perspective."

Swann, a 33-year-old NHS doctor, was also aiming to cap a stunning comeback after taking a break to focus on her medical career.

New Zealand won gold with the Russian Olympic Committee taking silver and Canada holding on for bronze.

"That is still an outstanding result for Glover and Swann," said two-time Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell.

"What cost them a medal was why you train for four years, you lose the spring at either end of the race - the start and the sprint finish. They had a lack of top speed."

