McIlroy and Shane Lowry have five major titles between them making Ireland the most decorated country in the men's field

Rory McIlroy has admitted he does not know how he will feel when he makes his Olympic debut on Thursday.

The four-time major winner tees off at 02:25 BST at Kasumigaseki Country Club alongside Open champion Collin Morikawa and South Korea's Sungjae Im.

McIlroy, who missed the 2016 Games, is representing Ireland with Shane Lowry.

"I don't know what it will mean to win a medal because I grew up dreaming of Claret Jugs and Green Jackets," he admitted.

"Maybe I can articulate it a little better if I am in possession of one on Sunday."

The 32-year-old was a late arrival to Japan, landing in Tokyo on Tuesday before playing his one and only practice round on Wednesday.

With Lowry's 2019 Open success added to McIlroy's four majors, Ireland are the most decorated country in the men's field.

Earlier this month McIlroy admitted to having doubts over how much there was to look forward to at the Games, particularly given the lack of fans who would have been in fine voice having seen Hideki Matsuyama become the first Japanese man to claim a major title at the Masters in April.

"When Hideki won the Masters, the first thing I thought of was how good the atmosphere is going to be at the Olympics," said McIlroy.

"Unfortunately that's not the case. So yeah, it's tough. It's not the Olympic experience that anyone dreams of having.

"But there's three medals up for grabs and we're all here trying to play for those."

Lowry will follow McIlroy out onto the course in the next group, playing alongside Great Britain's Tommy Fleetwood and the USA's Patrick Reed.

The men's competition will have a new winner this year, with 2016 champion Justin Rose not part of the 60-strong field in Japan.