Nikias Arndt, centre, was being coached by Patrick Moster

A German cycling boss has apologised after making racist comments during a men's Olympic time trial.

Patrick Moster, sports director of Germany's cycling federation, was caught making the remarks on German TV.

Moster reacted as Germany's Nikias Arndt chased Algeria's Azzedine Lagab and Eritrea's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier.

"In the heat of the moment and with the overall burden that we have here at the moment, my choice of words was wrong," Moster, 54, said.

"I am sorry, I'm so sorry, I can only sincerely apologise. I didn't mean to discredit anyone."

It is thought that Moster, who has been in his role since 2012, tried to apologise to the Algerian team directly but they had already left the paddock.

The sport's governing body, the UCI, added in a statement: "The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) deeply regrets the words of German sport director Patrick Moster during the men's individual time trial at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 today.

"This remark goes against the values the UCI represents, promotes and defends. There is no place for racism in sport, and the UCI continues its commitment to eradicating all forms of discrimination from cycling and encouraging diversity and equality."