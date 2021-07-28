Tokyo Olympics: Kristof Milak rues ripped trunks after winning butterfly gold

Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Kristof Milak
Kristof Milak broke the 200m butterfly world record in 2019
Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC
Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Hungary's Olympic 200m butterfly champion Kristof Milak said he knew a world record attempt was gone after his trunks ripped shortly before the final.

Milak broke American Michael Phelps' 13-year-old Olympic record as he took gold in one minute 51.25 seconds.

The 21-year-old's own world record, achieved in July 2019, is 1:50.73.

"They split 10 minutes before I entered the pool and in that moment I knew the world record was gone. I lost my focus and knew I couldn't do it," Milak said.

Milak, who switched his damaged swimwear for a spare just before the final, finished four metres clear of Japan's silver medallist Tomoru Honda as he posted the third-fastest swim of his career.

"It was a problem for me. I have a routine, a rhythm, a focus. This broke my focus and that problem impacted my time," he added.

"I wasn't swimming for the medal, I was swimming for the time. I said earlier I wanted a personal best. And my personal best is a world record."

Milak broke 23-time Olympic champion Phelps' 10-year-old world record in the event at the age of 19 at the 2019 World Championships.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Tokyo 2020

Also in Sport