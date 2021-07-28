Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Team USA's team gymnastics silver in Tokyo was Simone Biles' sixth Olympic medal and took her tally of Olympic and World Championship medals to 30

Tokyo 2020 lost one of its biggest names from one of its most high-profile events on day five of the Games when gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the women's all-around final.

The American four-time Olympic champion shocked the world when she pulled out of the women's team final on Tuesday, saying she had to focus on her mental health - and the next day it was announced she could not take part in Thursday's event either.

Elsewhere, Annemiek van Vleuten finally got her hands on a gold medal in the women's cycling time trial - three days after mistakenly believing she had won the road race.

The Dutch cyclist finished nearly a full minute faster than Switzerland's Marlen Reusser, with compatriot Anna van der Breggen taking bronze.

USA Gymnastics supports Biles withdrawal

Simone Biles withdrew following her vault in the opening rotation of the women's team final

USA Gymnastics said it fully supported Biles' decision to withdraw from Thursday's individual all-around final, adding that the 24-year-old will continue to be evaluated to decide whether she will compete in the other finals later this week.

"We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her wellbeing. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," said a statement from the governing body.

Several athletes praised Biles' decision to prioritise her mental health, including Jamaican gymnast Danusia Francis, who said: "Don't know about you, but I think Simone Biles just empowered everyone to put their mental wellbeing above everything else. What a queen. GOAT in more ways than one."

Van Vleuten lands gold - for real this time

It was a case of second time lucky for Van Vleuten, who dominated the field in the women's road race on her way to gold.

After mistakenly believing she had won the road race on Sunday, the 38-year-old insisted she would not have been too disappointed had she missed out again this time.

"I think [the gold medal] is more for the people around me," Van Vleuten said. "I knew if I was going home with two silver medals I would still be a happy person.

"Tomorrow, waking up with this gold medal next to me, I'm not a more happy person. But it's super nice and I'm super proud."

The victory was even sweeter for Van Vleuten given the events of five years ago, when she suffered spinal injuries in a serious crash when in sight of gold at the Rio Olympics road race.

In the men's race, Slovenia's Primoz Roglic was equally dominant, taking gold a full minute faster than Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands, who claimed silver just ahead of Australian Rohan Dennis.

Titmus and Ledecky claim swimming golds

Ariarne Titmus once again went head to head with Katie Ledecky in the pool - with the Australian coming out on top against her American rival in the women's 200m freestyle and setting a Games record in the process.

Titmus, who beat Ledecky in the 400m freestyle final on Monday, touched home in one minute 53.50 seconds, with defending champion Ledecky only finishing fifth.

However, Ledecky did not have to wait long to claim a sixth Olympic gold medal.

Just an hour later, the 24-year-old cruised to victory in the 1500m freestyle, her favoured event, with Erica Sullivan making it a US one-two on the podium.

It was not such good news in the men's 4x200m, where Team USA's fourth-place finish ended the country's remarkable run of success in relay events.

It marked the first time the US had failed to reach the podium in any swimming relay, men's and women's, in what was was the 96th final the team had raced in.

Heat and food waste give organisers headache

Daniil Medvedev needed a medical timeout during his match against Fabio Fognini

The weather has continued to cause headaches for the organisers, with wind and rain caused by a tropical storm replaced once again by searing temperatures.

Tennis player Daniil Medvedev was struggling so much during his third-round match against Fabio Fognini, he was heard asking the umpire: "If I die, who will take responsibility?"

While Medvedev finished his match, Spaniard Paula Badosa did not as she suffered heatstroke and left the venue in a wheelchair.

In response, the International Tennis Federation has confirmed Thursday's matches have been pushed back to 3pm local time "in the interests of player health and welfare".

Meanwhile, organisers have apologised for ordering too much food for the opening ceremony, after footage of boxes of uneaten food going to waste went viral.

Thousands of lunchboxes and rice balls went uneaten as the decision to hold the ceremony without spectators reduced the number of volunteers required.

It is particularly embarrassing for the organisers given they have long promoted the sustainable nature of the Games.

Japan win on baseball return

Baseball is back in the Olympics after a 13-year absence and is one of Japan's best hopes of a gold medal.

However, things nearly got off to a disastrous start when they fell 3-1 behind to the Dominican Republic at the top of the ninth inning, but a dramatic late comeback saw them seal a late walk-off victory.

In the men's basketball, Team USA recovered from their shock opening-game defeat by France with a thumping 120-66 win over Iran.

In total, the team landed 19 three-pointers, with Damian Lillard top-scoring with 21 points, while Devin Booker added 16 points and five rebounds.