Tokyo Olympic Games Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8

Great Britain's Ben Whittaker and Lauren Price reached the quarter-finals on day five of the Tokyo Olympics.

Men's light-heavyweight Whittaker cruised past Egypt's Abdelrahman Oraby on points after winning every round.

Women's middleweight Price was awarded every round by all five judges against Mongolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat.

Whittaker fights Brazil's Keno Machado on Friday, while Price will face Panama's Atheyna Bylon on Saturday.

Reigning world champion Price is the number one seed in Tokyo and she demonstrated her superiority throughout.

Team GB will be hoping for a third success later when Karriss Artingstall takes on Australian Skye Nicolson in her women's featherweight quarter-final.