Lautaro Bazan Velez scored Argentina's first try

Great Britain's rollercoaster sevens Olympic campaign ended without a medal after a 17-12 defeat by a fired-up Argentina in the bronze final in Tokyo.

Great Britain's central contracts ended in August as the Rugby Football Union cut costs amid a Covid funding squeeze.

They also lost captain Tom Mitchell to injury in a comeback quarter-final win over the United States.

The Rio 2016 silver medallists were denied a spot on the podium as Ignacio Mendy ran in a decisive late try.

Great Britain, beaten 29-7 by New Zealand in the semis earlier in the day, led inside 30 seconds through Ben Harris' try.

But Lautaro Bazan Velez broke blind to level before 21-year-old Marcos Moneta, the star of his side's extraordinary six-man win over South Africa in the last eight, stepped Dan Norton to cross.

Ollie Lindsay-Hague scored after the interval for Great Britain, but Mendy's electric burst outside Alex Davis proved decisive.

Great Britain's preparations were thrown into chaos when they were told to find other jobs last summer.

Their training has also been disrupted by a series of lockdowns that some of their international rivals, New Zealand in particular, were less affected by.

As an emotional Mitchell looked on from the stands, the future of the Sevens programme, supported since December by a commercial partnership with the National Lottery, looks no more certain.