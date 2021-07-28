Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian - Individual Dressage Results

From the section Olympics

RankRiderCountryHorseScore (%)
1von BREDOW-WERNDL JessicaGERTSF Dalera91.732
2WERTH IsabellGERBella Rose 289.657
3DUJARDIN CharlotteGBRGio88.543
4DUFOUR CathrineDENBohemian87.507
5SCHUT-KERY SabineUSASanceo84.300
6GAL EdwardNEDTotal Us84.157
7KRUTH Carina CassoeDENHeiline's Danciera83.329
8HESTER CarlGBREn Vogue81.818
9RAMEL JulietteSWEBuriel K.H.81.182
10PETERS SteffenUSASuppenkasper80.968
11MERRALD Nanna SkodborgDENZack80.893
12MINDERHOUD Hans PeterNEDDream Boy80.682
13FRY CharlotteGBREverdale80.614
14NILSHAGEN ThereseSWEDante Weltino Old79.721
15SCHNEIDER DorotheeGERShowtime FRH79.432
16TORRES RodrigoPORFogoso78.943
17FERRER-SALAT BeatrizESPElegance77.532
18FRASER-BEAULIEU BrittanyCANAll In76.404

Top Stories