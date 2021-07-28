Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Emily Hegarty, Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe & Aifric Keogh are the first Irish women to win an Olympic medal in rowing

Ireland won their first medal of the Tokyo Olympics with the women's four finishing claiming bronze.

In windy conditions at the Sea Forest Waterway, the Irish boat recovered from fifth place to pip Team GB, who featured Belfast's Rebecca Shorten, in the final 500m to bronze, finishing behind Australia and the Netherlands.

The quartet of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty are the first Irish female rowers to win Olympic medals.

Boxer Kurt Walker is into the quarter-finals after beating world champion and number one seed Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan on a split decision.

The Lisburn featherweight will face USA's Duke Ragan, a professional boxer with a 4-0 record, in the quarter-finals on Sunday morning.

