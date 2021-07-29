Tokyo Olympics: Fencing - Men's Sabre Team results

Gold Medal Match

CountryResultCountry
South Korea45-26Italy

Bronze Medal Match

CountryResultCountry
Germany40-45Hungary

Placement 7-8

CountryResultCountry
ROCCancelledUnited States

Placement 5-8

CountryResultCountry
Egypt45-25Islamic Rep. of Iran

Semi-final 1

CountryResultCountry
South Korea45-42Germany

Semi-final 2

CountryResultCountry
Hungary43-45Italy

Qualifications

CountryResultCountry
Islamic Rep. of Iran45-36United States
Egypt45-41ROC

Quarter-finals

CountryResultCountry
South Korea45-39Egypt
ROC28-45Germany
Italy45-44Islamic Rep. of Iran
United States36-44Hungary

Table of 16

CountryResultCountry
Japan32-45Egypt

